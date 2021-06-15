TEXAS CITY — Timothy Alan Brown, Sr., 40, transition to his heavenly home on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, TX. He was born on April 13, 1981, in Galveston, TX. Tim grew up in Galveston and the Brazosport area graduating from Brazosport High School in 1999. He traveled around with family and friends until he met the love of his life Yessica, in 2006. He settled down with Yessica and began his family. Tim was a devoted father, he coached kids little league games, went on school field trips, provided for them and guided them every step of the way.
Tim was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lucille Hubbard; father, Roy Singleton; uncle, Stewart Clemons; and aunt, Peggy Burns.
Tim leaves cherished memories with his life partner, Yessica Chevez; children, Timothy Alan, Jr., Esmeralda Lucille, and baby, Lorenzo Alan; mother, Marilyn Eaton (John); brothers, Gregory Brown and Arthur Ward; nieces, Gabri and Kaley Brown, and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
There will be a visitation at 12:00 P.M., followed by a service celebrating his life at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Avenue O, Galveston, TX, with Rev. Sandra Edwards officiating and Pastor Harold Jackson eulogist. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Repast will be held at Ashton Villa, 2328 Broadway (Avenue J), Galveston, TX 77550.
Go to www.fieldsjohnsonfh.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
