Mr. Wayne Clifford Pierce passed from this life Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Wayne was born in Galveston on February 16, 1966. He grew up on the island and graduated from Ball High. Soon after, Wayne went to work for the Galveston County Mud #12 in Bayou Vista and remained a faithful employee for 28 ½ years. He was a hard worker but also knew how to have a good time, his true passion was his motorcycle “Eleanor”. He was famously known for his love of Dr. Pepper and his Barbeque which he loved participating in cook offs, especially the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo cook off. Wayne was a selfless man who would give you the shirt off his back. Wayne was also a talented artist who could take his visions and bring them to life. He was a proud father to his only daughter, Nicole, and an amazing grandfather to his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Kelly and ex-wife, Jeanette Pierce.
Survivors include his daughter, Nicole Truell and fiancé, Clinton Winwood; mother, Darlene Cherry; father and step-mother, Wayne and Judy Pierce; sister; Francine Gillam and husband, Bobby; grandchildren, Serina Jackson, Bella and Kenzy Winwood; longtime girlfriend, Sherry Parker; step-daughters, April Smith,, Amber Scarbrough, Brittany Campbell, Brandy Clark and husband, Jon; stepson, Kyle Campbell. Jr.; step-grandchildren, Jock Joplin, Kadence and Avery Clark; sister-in-law, Robin Bente; nieces, Elizabeth Kelly, Casey Clark, Amy Martin; nephews, Eriec “Kyle” Kelly, Jonathan Gillam, Roger Callahan, Byron Canter and wife, DeShelle; grand nieces, Mia Jolie and Demi Klaire Canter, Jacie Brynn Tarver; uncle, John Warden Canter and wife, Amy; so many more family members and longtime friends.
Visitation with the family will be from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
A BBQ benefit and reception will be held June 20, 2020 at Kat’s Place, 1219 Walnut Street, La Marque.
