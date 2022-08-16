Timothy James Tim Holt

TEXAS CITY — Timothy "Tim" James Holt, 62, lived most of his life in Texas City, Texas but passed away in Uvalde, Texas on August 10, 2022. He was born on December 23, 1959 in Austin, Texas to Clifton and Maryem Holt. He was the fourth boy in a family of five boys. He is preceded in death by his father and two brothers Mike Holt and Bubba Holt.

Tim is survived by his mother and two brothers Bill Holt and wife Jeanne and David Holt and wife JoLynn. He is also survived by his ten nieces and nephews, who he loved like his own children, Cori Davidson (Robert); Michael Holt (Erika); Cara Holt; Casy Sanford (Ryan); Cody Holt (Lane); Caleb Holt; Ceth Holt (Anna); Jimmie Holt (Kathryn); Callie Shannon (Zach); and Carli Holt and 15 great nieces and nephews and many other loved ones.

