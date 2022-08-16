Timothy James Tim Holt

TEXAS CITY — Timothy "Tim" James Holt, 62, lived most of his life in Texas City, Texas but passed away in Uvalde, Texas on August 10, 2022. He was born on December 23, 1959 in Austin, Texas to Clifton and Maryem Holt. He was the fourth boy in a family of five boys. He is preceded in death by his father and two brothers Mike Holt and Bubba Holt.
Tim is survived by his mother and two brothers Bill Holt and wife Jeanne and David Holt and wife JoLynn. He is also survived by his ten nieces and nephews, who he loved like his own children, Cori Davidson (Robert); Michael Holt (Erika); Cara Holt; Casy Sanford (Ryan); Cody Holt (Lane); Caleb Holt; Ceth Holt (Anna); Jimmie Holt (Kathryn); Callie Shannon (Zach); and Carli Holt and 15 great nieces and nephews and many other loved ones.
Never having children of his own, his nieces and nephews and eventually great nieces and nephews were his pride and joy. He never forgot a birthday and knew every niece and nephew's birthday and even their birth year. Uncle Tim will always be remembered for his funny sayings and the things that he would say every time he was around his nieces and nephews like "Ease up Sparky".
Tim graduated from Texas City High School and absolutely loved Texas high school sports and sports in general. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Education from Baylor University in Waco, Texas. He loved wearing green and gold. Sic 'em Bears! His passion was learning and reading his Bible. He probably read thousands of books in his lifetime and had a very extensive personal library over the years.
Tim's family will receive friends and family on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm with a Memorial Service starting at 3:00pm at Emken-Linton Funeral Home at 5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.