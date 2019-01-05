Gwendolyn Lucille Schroeder, 90, of Dallas, Texas, passed on Thursday, December 20, 2018, at the Baylor Scott and White Heart Hospital in Plano.
She was born December 29, 1927, in Chickasaw County, Iowa, daughter of Marion A. and Bernice Cagley of Ionia. She married Leslie John Schroeder, Jr. on April 25, 1953, at The Little Brown Church in Chickasaw County and celebrated 50 years of marriage before he passed.
After high school in Ionia, during the WWII era, Gwen joined the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps. She completed nurse's training at Allen Memorial school of nursing, then became a member of their hospital staff.
Gwen met and married Les when she ventured with girlfriends to Galveston, Texas and worked as a nurse at John Sealy hospital. In 1955 she and Les purchased a home in La Marque, Texas (later annexed by Texas City) where they enjoyed raising their family.
Living in La Marque, Gwen worked as an R.N. at Galveston County Memorial Hospital, and later for Portamedic. She also conducted research interviews for the University of Texas Medical Branch. In retirement she returned to the hospital as a volunteer.
Gwen was a devoted member of Memorial Lutheran Church in Texas City for 60 years until she relocated to Dallas. At her new home in Pecan Grove of Highland Springs Retirement Community Gwen developed additional treasured friendships, several with whom she attended First United Methodist Church in Richardson.
Gwen lived a full and active life. She enjoyed church activities, bridge clubs, gardening, reading, cooking, baking sewing, quilting, crafting, singing in the choir and spending time with friends and family. She valued recycling and education and was instrumental in her children's and grandchildren's college achievements. She loved greatly and was greatly loved. She will be missed by many.
Survived by: a son, Les (Jim) Schroeder, two daughters, Terry Inselmann and Kathy (Jody) Schroeder; grandchildren Ryan (Hope) Inselmann, Carly Inselmann, and Lauren (Ethon) Amancio; 2 great-grandchildren, Grayson and Zoe Inselmann; 3 sisters, Shirley Van Andel, Maxine Cagley, and Charlotte Markle, a brother Marion Cagley, and sister-in-law, Esther Cagley, 9 nieces, 7 nephews, and many friends and extended family members.
Preceded in death by: her beloved husband, her parents, father-in-law Leslie Schroeder, mother-in-law Bernice Schroeder, a young brother Robert Cagley, a sister Barbara Meyer, a sister-in-law Charlene Hoff, 3 brother-in-laws, George Hoff, Don Markle, and John Van Andel, a young nephew, and 2 nephew-in-laws.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at Ted Dickey West Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas.
In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.
Those wishing to send condolences or sign the online guestbook may visit www.teddickeywestfuneral.com.
