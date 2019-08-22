Patrick Wilson Hoyland went to his mansion over the hilltop on August 19th, 2019. He was at the ripe young age of 69 at his passing.
Patrick was born and raised in League City, TX to Gerald and Dessie Hoyland. He is survived by his loving, patient wife, of 33 years, Deborah. He is also survived by his siblings, Gerald, Steve, Sr., and Karan, along with their spouses. Pat is survived by his children, Hilary, Bradford, Shawn, and Heather, along with their spouses. Lastly, Patrick is survived by his many nieces, nephews, and beloved grandchildren.
A self proclaimed legend, Patrick graduated from Clear Creek High School’s Class of 1968. Pat was a jack of all trades and a master of none. His primary trade was working in the plants, working out of Pipefitters Local Union 211. Always willing to assist and do the right thing, Pat was a “wise” man and took every opportunity to share his “wisdom” regardless of need. An avid golfer, Pat and his friends took pride knowing he’d place a ball in the fairway during a scramble. His greatest golf achievement was scoring par (72) at a local a local golf course throughout only nine holes of play.
Memorial Service will be held Friday August 23, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., at Butler’s Courtyard, 122 N. Michigan Ave, League City, TX 77573.
To quote Patrick, “Y’all quit bellering like a dying cow and have a drink for me!”
