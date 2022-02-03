TEXAS CITY — Verlena James Bell was born to the union of Rua Allen James and Evie G. Brown James on August 31st, 1935.
Verlena, known to all of the family kids as Granny Bell, Aunt Lena or the boy's friends as Ms. Bell, attended the Nacogdoches schools during her primary, middle and high school years.
While living in Nacogdoches, Verlena met the love of her life, John Henry Bell. They were soon married and to that happy union three rambunctious sons were born: Kinnon Wayne, Clarence Donnell and Donald Roy.
Verlena and John moved to Galveston and Verlena joined the Galveston workforce where she worked for numerous years before retiring. She worked at Cornell Restaurant as a long-time cook for several years then a custodian at St. Mary's Hospital for a few years.
Verlena was preceded in death by her parents, Rua and Evie James, her husband John Henry Bell and her youngest son, Donald Roy Bell.
Verlena leaves to cherish her memory her loving sons, Kinnon Wayne Bell (Jackie) of Sugarland, Tx. Clarence Donnell Bell, Sr. (Kathy) of Dickinson, Tx. her grandchildren, Clarence Donnell Bell, Jr. and Joshua Bell of Hitchcock, Tx. Courtney Butts (Shawn) and Chloe' Jones (Christopher) of Richmond, Tx. Donald LaKeith Bell of Ypsilanti, Mi., Deaunna Mitchell of Lamarque, Tx., Desota Deadrick of Pasadena, Tx., Donald Dotson of Dickinson, Tx.; Great-Grandchildren; Adriana Bell, Joshua Bell, II of Hitchcock, Tx. Aiden, Aubrey and Avery Butts of Richmond, Tx., Donald Mitchell of Lamarque, Tx. and Cooper Jones of Richmond, Tx., sisters; Johnnie Ford of Fort Worth, Tx. and Delores Gilliand of Galveston, Tx., sister-in-law; Dorothy Colston of Nacogdoches, Tx., brother; Rayford Allen James (Evelyn) of Nacogdoches, Tx., a very special friend and family member, Bonnie Knickerbocker of Dickinson, Tx. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 2pm with a chapel service to begin at 3pm. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Teaxs City, Texas 77591
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.