Robert Michael (MC) Clough, 36 made his last inappropriate comment on August 20, 2020 and passed away peacefully at his home in Dickinson. Although less than an average life span, he didn’t live an average life. If you are wondering if you’ve ever met him, you must not have because you WOULD have remembered and for those of you that did meet him, we apologize, as we know he probably either offended you or gave you a laundry list of nick names. Please know he would “never have insulted anyone intentionally”.
MC was born August 11, 1984 to Robert & Dorothy Clough of Dickinson, Texas. He was graciously set free from Dickinson High School in 2003 thanks to his mother’s plea to the principal along with a promise that they would never see him again. After high school he attended College of the Mainland & Lee College in Baytown, which led to his employment at Dow Chemical in Texas City. He was hired as Process Operator, promoted to Technical Advisor, and served on the fire squad. MC displayed unparalleled work ethic and his years with Dow Chemical provided unlimited stories. He worked with many wonderful friends and “a few morons”. Not exactly his words, he chose to use expletives.
In 2009, MC married the love of his life, Dee. They lived an extraordinary life together full of happiness. They loved to travel and were always looking forward to their next adventure which was invariably planned around the restaurants MC wanted to try. They loved Elton John and attended many concerts. MC was very attentive to Dee; he cooked, cleaned, took care of the finances, grocery shopped, did the yard work, among other things, because he liked it done his way. MC & Dee survived building their dream home together in 2015, the setting for many epic celebrations. His greatest blessings were his daughters, Morgan (18) & Parker (9). He never missed an opportunity to torment them, always ready with a scare or a perfectly timed, quick witted remark.
MC was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He filled his home with love and laughter and was the greatest example of a family man. MC was a jack of all trades, he often referred to himself as “the world’s smartest man”. He was the family grill master and chef and made a mean chicken wing along with many other family favorites that will be greatly missed because he refused to share his recipes. In fact, he was concerned that his wife & kids might starve in his absence.
MC was an active member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Texas City. Unbeknownst to many, he gained great joy by giving to others. He faithfully donated Thanksgiving meals to the Salvation Army, initiated a neighborhood food drive, carved turkey for the Community Thanksgiving meals and supported many underprivileged children each year at Christmas.
MC will be sorely missed by his wife, Dee (Adelle, Vagillie, Violet, White Girl, DeeDee), daughters Morgan (Big Head Fred) & Parker (Little Bear), parents, Robert & Dorothy (Old Man & Rascal), sister & brother in-law, Megan & Sonny (NayNay & Santino), niece, Lila (Tope), along with a host of in-laws, cousins, nieces & nephew, family and friends and his cat Ollie (Kitty Boy) and “That Damn Dog”, Jax.
We would like to extend our most sincere thanks to Dr. Anish Meerasahib, Leann Rocha and the staff at Texas Oncology, Webster and Laura LaBry and the staff of Essential Hospice for the amazing care given and the compassion shown to MC.
Visitation will be on August 27, 2020 from 5pm-7pm at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 8200 25th Ave N, Texas City. A private family service will be held on Friday. Face coverings are required.
In lieu of flowers we invite you to donate to the St John’s UMC Children’s Ministry: Angel Tree Fund, created in his memory.
In the event of inclement weather, details regarding a potential postponement can be found on the Emken-Linton website, www.emken-linton.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.