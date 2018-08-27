Peter Ralph Cornwell, 74, “Pete” to his friends and family, was born March 25, 1944 in Lima, Peru and passed from this life August 23, 2018 at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston, Texas.
Peter attended Markham College in Miraflores, Peru before moving to Galveston, Texas. He was a graduate of Kirwin High School in 1963. He attended Texas A&M in College Station before serving in the United States Air Force. Peter had a fulfilling career of 43 years with Suderman Stevedores before retiring.
Peter was known as a true gentleman, invariably kind and generous to others. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends, especially his precious granddaughters, Charlee and Rhylan. He enjoyed time spent on the water, boat rides and being by the pool. Peter religiously read the newspaper every morning, always determined to complete the daily crossword puzzle. He was also fond of aviation history and air shows. His selflessness was inspiring and his family and countless friends will miss him dearly.
His father, Cecil Vincent Cornwell and stepmother, Nelly Muga Cornwell, precede Peter in death.
Peter is survived by his mother, Josephine Daphne Shepherd Patterson; son, Christopher Cornwell; daughters, Jennifer Cornwell and fiancé Broc, and Lindsey Cornwell; granddaughters Charlee and Rhylan Cornwell; sisters Jean Marie Rusca and Ana Maria Rusca; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 28, 2018 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home. A Rosary service will be held at 6:30 P.M. Services will be held Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home with burial to follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Goodson, Don Suderman, Charlie Snider, Matthew Goodson, Broc Adams and Ryan Broussard.
We offer expressions of thanks to the staff at MD Anderson for the compassionate care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to MDS foundation, Galveston Humane Society or a charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.