Linda Carol Hill, 73, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Texas City.
She was born in Kenwood/Houston, TX to Tully and Willie Mae Thorp. Linda loved spending time with family and taking care of them. Her faith in God was important to her, as was cooking delicious meals for her family and putting others above herself. She was quietly funny, incredibly sweet, and enjoyed whistling the tunes of her favorite songs all day long. Linda is remembered by many as the kindest, most welcoming woman they have ever met.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Rev. Jay Lewis Hill; two daughters: Kacey Hill and Lona Whitley and husband Thomas; three sons: Slate Hill and wife Lenny, Tully Hill, and Tee-Jay Hill; two sisters: Jo Marie Lange and husband Eugene and Jane Laake and husband Milton; two brothers: Tully Thorp and wife Dana and Bobby Thorp and wife Mary; seven grandchildren: Chasity Fuchs and husband Carl, Destiny Johnson and husband Colby, Thomas Whitley Jr., Lexi Hill, Jarratt Hill, Kaclynn Hawkins, and Kacson Hawkins; two great grandchildren: Aiden Hill and Leif Hill; sister-in-law Joan Warncke and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in the funeral home chapel.
