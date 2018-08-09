Barnett

Memorial service for Barbara Barnett will be held at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.

Watson

A graveside service for Billie Watson will be held at 2 p.m. at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.

Cook

Funeral service for Linda Cook will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.

Messera

A celebration of life service for Claudia Messera will be held at 11 a.m. at Matthews United Methodist Church in Matthews NC.

