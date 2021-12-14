Betty Lou Glover

GALVESTON — Betty Lou Kanouse Glover, 93, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Betty Lou was born to Beatrice Lang Kanouse and Harry Evans Kanouse on September 30, 1928. She graduated from Hawthorne High School in 1946 and went on to work as a telephone operator. She then earned her diploma in Professional Nursing (RN) from Lenox Hill Hospital School of Nursing, New York City, NY in 1956 and earned her BA from Georgian Court University.
Betty Lou embraced a joy of life everywhere she lived: together with her husband, Dale, in Brooklyn, NY, and in Old Bridge, NJ, where they raised their family, and then in retirement in Albuquerque, NM. Following Dale's death in 1993, she spent many years enjoying Santa Fe, NM, and then relocated to Texas, in 2001, to be close to family. She fell in love with Galveston, TX and was fortunate to celebrate the last 15 years of her life there, where she cherished some wonderful friendships. She loved learning about the history of each area where she lived and enjoyed volunteering with the Galveston Historical Foundation. She participated in a variety of classes at OLLI. It was there that she learned to play mahjong and poker and she enjoyed gathering with friends, who met regularly to play. She was a member of Moody Methodist Church and loved playing games there, including her favorite, "May I."
As an adventurer, she loved to travel, soaking up the art, people, and culture of each region she visited. Betty Lou was an art enthusiast with an appreciation for visual arts, music, theatre and literature. She attended art exhibits, art walks, and travelled back to Santa Fe for many years to enjoy the opera season. She participated in marching band in high school and continued to attend marching band performances as often as possible later in life.
Betty Lou's determination to enjoy life to its fullest was an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be remembered fondly by her numerous friends and loving family members. She is survived by her son, Scott Glover and wife Denise of West Virginia, and daughter, Charlene Crabtree and husband Rodney of Texas. Her grandchildren: Jennifer Weaver, Amanda Riefenberg, Sean Crabtree, Alena Crabtree and Paul Crabtree. Great Grandchildren: Brennan, Carson and Caitlin Weaver; Kristoffer Reifenberg; Malachi Gomez and Mayla and Violet Crabtree. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dale, in 1993.
Please join family for a Celebration of her Life at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 23rd St, Galveston, TX on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 6:00pm. The family will receive visitors beginning at 4:00pm . We invite anyone who would like to, to share a story or remembrance of her. Betty Lou loved to bring people together, so we would like to do that in her memory. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Dale, at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM.
