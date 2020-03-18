Joyce Lee Colton
SANTA FE —Mrs. Joyce Lee Colton, 81, passed from this life Monday, March 16, 2020, in Santa Fe. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Janie Martinez
Janie Martinez, 88, of Texas City, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her home. Funeral services are pending at the Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
