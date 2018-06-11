Paula Pierce Reeg, wife of Louis J. Reeg, Jr., passed away on June 9, 2018, at her residence in Galveston. She was born on November 22, 1927, to Joseph English Pierce and Sallie Sandifer Pierce in New Orleans, Louisiana and grew up in Pelahatchie, Mississippi.
After graduation from Mississippi State College for Women in 1948, she moved to Houston, Texas and was employed by Humble Oil Company. She met her future husband while vacationing in Galveston; they were married on January I, 1950.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-eight years, Louis J. Reeg, Jr., and three children: Paula Reeg McGuffin and husband Donnie of Tomball, Texas; Louis J. Reeg III and wife Jan Colombi of Boston, Massachusetts; and Pam Reeg Doyle and husband John of San Antonio, Texas. She is also survived by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Paula was very active in the local community wherever she lived. When she and Louie relocated to Galveston, she became very active in Friends of Rosenberg Library, Meals on Wheels, Galveston Historical Foundation, Grand Opera House, Trinity Episcopal Church, and several book clubs.
A memorial service is scheduled in the chapel at The Meridian Retirement Community, 2228 Seawall Blvd., Galveston, TX, for 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 14. Please wear colorful attire to celebrate Paula's vibrant life! Friends will be received afterwards at a reception in the Auditorium.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials in Paula's memory be made to Meals on Wheels or Friends of Rosenberg Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.