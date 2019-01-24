Fontenot
Home going celebration for Joyce Fontenot will be held at 1 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 Ball St. in Galveston under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Alvarado
Rosary for Ricarda Alvarado will be held at 12 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
Bares
Funeral services for Jeanette Bares will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
Hallberg
Memorial service for Nicholas Hallberg will be held at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.
Roberts
Funeral services for Patsy Roberts will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Guests are requested to wear RED in honor of Patsy.
