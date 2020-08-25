Mrs. Helen Roumelos Douvry, 92, of La Marque, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Helen was born in Houston, Texas, on March 1, 1928. She was the youngest of three daughters born to Greek immigrants, Pete Roumelos and Vasiliki Mourgos Roumelos. Helen grew up in Brenham, Texas, until the family moved to Galveston in 1940. After graduating from Ball High School in 1945, she worked as a secretary for the Santa Fe Railroad for 10 years. Helen was the beloved wife for 42 years of Thomas Lambros Douvry, a longtime attorney, who passed away in 1998. Helen and Thomas married on June 26, 1955, at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Galveston, where they had met as teenagers. They moved to La Marque in 1960 and together raised their three children. After raising her family, she worked for the University of Texas Medical Branch for 15 years, retiring in 1994.
Helen was a member of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church and shared her beautiful soprano voice in the choir for over 50 years. She was a member and past president of the Daughters of Penelope and member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her sisters, Mary Costas and Tina Valamides.
Helen is survived by her children, Chris Douvry and wife Cari, Lee Douvry and wife Martha, and Vickie Calve and husband Ralph; grandchildren, Ellen Palmer and husband Caleb, Diane Douvry, Billy Calve, Amy Douvry, Alisa Douvry, and Alexandra Calve; great-granddaughter, Nora Palmer; and four nephews.
The family is especially grateful to the entire staff at Elmcroft Senior Living and Divinity Hospice for their loving-kindness and compassionate care.
Helen lived a wonderful life, a life filled with family, faith, and fond memories. She was a beloved and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Most of all, she made the world more beautiful just by being in it. She will be deeply missed.
Visitation and Trisagion service will be held at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020, followed by the Funeral service beginning at 10:00 a.m. All services will be held at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 714 19th Street, Galveston, Texas, the Reverend Father Stelios Sitaras officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are requested.
Memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 655, Galveston, Texas 77553, or the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.
