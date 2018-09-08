Thomas Leonard Brown, Sr., 78, of Galveston, passed away July 16, 2018. Tom was born and raised in Roper, NC, by Guy and Margaret Brown. After graduating high school, he joined the Air Force, where he worked as an aircraft mechanic. After his enlistment, Tom worked as an aircraft mechanic in Long Beach, CA and Wichita, KS. Tom was adventurous and always willing to start new businesses, from a flooring company to owning his own restaurant.
In the late 70’s Tom made Galveston his adopted home. He started working offshore for Occidental Petroleum Company, one week on, one week off. He needed to find something to do with his time off. And then Tom met the love of his life, Mary. Mary worked at one of the hospitals and was as adventurous as he was about starting new businesses. Together they started FRC clothing and Tom Brown Sales. As the businesses grew they were aided by dear family friends Thomas and Virginia Salinas, and their family.
Tom always looked forward to summertime when all of his children and grandchildren would visit. He enjoyed making sure everyone had a great time, making sure they all had passes to Moody Gardens, and going to the Rainforest Café.
Tom was an active member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. He loved to read, watch re-runs of Law & Order and loved to argue politics. Tom was loved by many and will be missed.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James “Jimmy” Brown; wife, Mary; and son, Thomas L. Brown, Jr.
He is survived by his sons, Kevin Brown, and wife, Dawn, of Des Moines, IA; daughter, Patricia, of Wichita, KS; son, Allen Brown of Wichita, KS; stepsons, Robert Strickland of Galveston, TX, and Lee and wife, Jacqueline of Gardenstown, Scotland; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, September 14, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque with entombment following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Tom’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
