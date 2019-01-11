GALVESTON—Jesusa Arreguin, age 93, of Galveston died Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at her residence in Galveston.
Funeral Mass is 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 14, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where a rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.
Born January 7, 1926 in Saragosa, Mexico to Jose De La Luz Galindo and Jesusa Aguillon, Mrs. Arreguin was a wonderful wife to her Hunny. She loved her family and especially her hunny and Bebe. She loved to cook and bake for the family. She was talented in many fields, she could sew and tend to her flower garden. She enjoyed sitting outside and enjoying time with her family. She loved the Christmas time spending time with all of her family at her house cooking tamales and cookies. She liked to travel to see her loved ones. She was a great wife, mom and grandma and great grandma that loved and cherished her family.
For a short time she worked for K Mart and then worked for GISD at L A Morgan School retiring after many years of service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters and one brother, her Hunny, Pedro Arreguin, Sr. son, Pedro “Bebe” Arreguin, Jr. Survivors include her daughters, Theresa Castro and husband Frank, Sr. of Santa Fe, Lucia Castro and husband Robert Sr. of Santa Fe, Julia Cordova and husband Jesse of Galveston, Rosamaria Torres and husband Jose, Sr. of Galveston, Elizabeth Arreguin and her son Omar Galloway of Galveston and Blanca Aguirre and husband Alonzo of Friendswood; grandsons, granddaughters, great grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are grandsons Omar Galloway, Frank Castro, Jr., Jesse Cordova, III, Adam Aguirre, Robert Castro, Jr., Alex Torres and.Miguel Uresti, Sr. Honorary pallbearers are her grandchildren, Tina Uresti, Roseanne Castro, Sonia Kukuch, Trini Castro, Rocky Castro, Jose Torres, Jr., Michael Torres, Justin Cordova and Josh Aguirre.
The family would like to thank the Absolute Care Hospice team for their exceptional care they gave to their mother.
