Angela Dewon Pilot
TEXAS CITY—Angela Dewon Pilot, 5, God’s darling little angel departed this life on January 3, 2019, at her residence in Texas City. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Prince Larry Terrell Brown
TEXAS CITY—Prince Larry Terrell Brown, 1, God’s little handsome angel departed this life on January 3, 2019, at his residence in Texas City. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Ashanti Money Mehmood
TEXAS CITY—Ashanti Money Mehmood, 1 month, God’s precious little angel departed this life on January 3, 2019, at his residence in Texas City. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
WD (Bill) Campbell
TEXAS CITY—WD (Bill) Campbell, 77, of Texas City passed away on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending with the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
