Angela Dewon Pilot

TEXAS CITY—Angela Dewon Pilot, 5, God’s darling little angel departed this life on January 3, 2019, at her residence in Texas City. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Prince Larry Terrell Brown

TEXAS CITY—Prince Larry Terrell Brown, 1, God’s little handsome angel departed this life on January 3, 2019, at his residence in Texas City. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Ashanti Money Mehmood

TEXAS CITY—Ashanti Money Mehmood, 1 month, God’s precious little angel departed this life on January 3, 2019, at his residence in Texas City. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

WD (Bill) Campbell

TEXAS CITY—WD (Bill) Campbell, 77, of Texas City passed away on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending with the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.

