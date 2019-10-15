BUSINESSMAN & DESIGNER:
BUILDER OF BAY AREA VETERANS MEMORIAL - SEABROOK
Bruce Arunyon, 77, of Houston, Texas passed away on Saturday October 5, 2019. He was born August 5, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York. He was married to Jennifer Dougherty Arunyon for over 30 years.
Bruce was preceded in death by father, William Arunyon; mother, Jean Skop Arunyon; and daughter, Elisa Massaro.
He is survived by loving wife, Jenny of Houston; son, Travis Kiro of Shoreacres; daughter, Tiffany Kiro of Tyler; son, Neil Arunyon of Seabrook; granddaughter, Jamie Massaro of Austin; grandson, Derek Massaro of Tustin California; and granddaughter, Jenna Arunyon of Seabrook.
Bruce also had a special love for his long-time nurse/caretaker Samantha Jones of Santa Fe.
Bruce owned and operated Bear Creek Plumbing & NBC Computers in the northside of Houston. He moved to Seabrook in 1999 and started Clear Lake General Contractors which he owned until 2014. His businesses had the highest rating of the BBB. Bruce was a member of the Seabrook Association for many years and was awarded The Outstanding Volunteer of the Year in 2012. His hobbies included photography (which he earned the Best Picture of the Bay award in 2011), making beautiful jewelry (attended Gemology Association classes) boating, dancing with his wife (especially to the PeeWee Bowen Band) and traveling all over the world with Jenny (especially going to waterfront locations).
His passion was to always treat his customers with respect, integrity, and always doing the best job he could for them. Bruce’s greatest passion of his life was his ‘labor of love’ project building the Bay Area Veterans Memorial in Seabrook to honor all veterans. This project with fundraising, designing and building took him 3 years (2010-2013). Then on Memorial Day of 2013 the Veterans’ Memorial was dedicated and Bruce and his wife, Jenny presented it to the City of Seabrook.
Bruce suffered for almost 6 years from the results of a brain bleed stroke. He now is in peace with God.
A visitation for Bruce will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster with a memorial service to begin at 2:00 p.m. A reception will follow at Tuscan Lakes.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Bay Area Veteran’s Memorial. Electronic donations can be made at: www.bahveteransmemorial.com/donations with adding special instruction “In memory of Bruce Arunyon”. Checks may also be mailed to City of Seabrook, 1700 First Street, Seabrook, TX 77586 with the notation line to show “In memory of Bruce Arunyon”.
