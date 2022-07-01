CRYSTAL BEACH, TX — In loving memory of our father, Maurice Sterling LeDoux, born 6/10/34 who passed away on June 30, 2022 at the age of 88. Maurice was the son of the late Dr. Morris Sterling and Mrs. Beatrice Waldrum LeDoux. He was the devoted husband of 58 yrs. to the love of his life, Annick Roue' LeDoux and the loving and selfless father of Marc LeDoux, (spouse Rini N. LeDoux), Gwendolyn LeDoux, and Honey LeDoux (soulmate, Lynn Vincent). He was a loving and proud grandfather to Emily Clayton, Spencer Clayton and Annick Hebert, and great grandfather to Alayah Grace Clayton and Cora Hebert. He will be deeply and profoundly missed by his family. This good man left a loving and lasting mark on all that he came into contact with, as so many over the years became his chosen family. He touched lives daily with his pure kindness, gentleness and welcoming demeanor, a bright and shining example of how we all should be. Family and friends will feel the major loss of this amazing and selfless man every day for the rest of their lives.
One of the kindest souls on this planet, our father was a strong but gentle man, a loving and giving man who worked tirelessly to ensure that his family had everything they needed. He faced every challenge in life with admirable strength, courage and contagious optimism. Always and effortlessly seeing the good in others, he taught us so much by his loving example.
Early in life, our father learned the importance of hard work and giving 100% in everything he touched. He instilled his good character, honesty and values in us and all who knew him. A respected and successful hardworking rice, soybean and crawfish farmer in a special place with special people, called Indian Bayou, Louisiana. He was always willing to learn from and share his experiences and vast knowledge with others.
He was always there for us, whether we needed advice, a pep talk or just someone to really listen. He was a man of his word, he taught us the importance of family, honesty, hard work, laughter, fun and always doing what is right. He shared his love of fishing, sunsets and the importance of living life to the fullest. Our "Popa" was the true definition of what a real man/father should be. He was a true role model who didn't lecture, but instead genuinely lived his entire life as a loving example of how we all should live in this world.
A very special thank you to all of the loving and kind doctors, nurses and staff at UTMB, especially Dr. Khalife and his team as well as his caring Internist, Dr. Lindsay Sonstein. A special heartfelt thank you to his longtime best friend, Lee Moses. Thank you also to his treasured relatives, his kind and caring neighbors, his very special chosen family, all that brightened his life and made him smile, and were truly thought of as one of his precious own.
Popa, you are now at peace but you will live on forever in our hearts. We love you so much. Rest in peace. We will all be together again one day.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date where our father's ashes will be scattered in the beautiful waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
