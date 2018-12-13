Paul Sellers Verkin, was born October 4, 1925 to Melvin Evans Verkin and Emma Zola Sellers in Galveston Texas. He attended Ball High School and was a member of the Jr. ROTC. On Sept 25, 1943, at the age of 17, Paul enlisted in the United States Navy in Houston, Texas and served his country during World War II. In 1956 he took his children to see Hank Snow and an unknown musician named Elvis Presley. Always the adventurer, in 1961, with his kids, Paul rented a hotel room facing the boardwalk at the S.S. Snort to watch Hurricane Carla hit shore. He worked for Continental Grain Elevator for 14 years and 20 years at Todd’s Shipyard. In 1987 Paul retired and traveled the world with his wife. He was a member of the Elks Lodge for over 58 years. He has always had a great respect for his country and for those who served it. Paul lived through fierce storms and overcame difficult struggles, yet he always came out a better person. He prayed with a deep gratitude and a sincere spirit. Paul passed away November 30, 2018 at his daughter’s home in DeSoto, TX.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Melvin and Zola Verkin; sister, Aileen Masiel; and wife, LaVerne (Rose) Verkin.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; his daughter, Paulah Velasco; son, Tom Verkin; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; and beloved stepchildren. He is extremely loved and will be deeply missed.
Paul’s family will receive visitors beginning at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, December 15, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. An Elks Memorial Service will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a celebration of Paul’s life beginning at 10:00 a.m. Military graveside service and interment will be at Galveston Memorial Park following the service.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Paul’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
