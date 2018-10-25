Crowder Dickinson

1918-2018

Wilburn Hofheinz died on October 13, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Olive Marcelle Hofheinz, and their son, David James Hofheinz. He was an English teacher at Dickinson High School, then the principal of Dickinson Junior High, and later an administrator for the Dickinson Independent School District.

A celebration of life service for Wilburn Hofheinz will be held at the Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson on October 27, 2018. The service will begin at 3:30 p.m. Dress for the service is casual.

A full obituary is posted at http://www.crowderfuneralhome.com/obituaries/14960/.

