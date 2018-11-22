Steve Alfred Bennett
HOUSTON—Steve Alfred Bennett, 67, departed this life on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at Kindred Hospital The Height in Houston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Charlotte Webber
SANTA FE—Mrs. Charlotte Webber, 78, passed from this life Wednesday, November 21, 2018, in Santa Fe. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
