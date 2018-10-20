Howard Benton Spalding, 88, of League City, Texas passed away on Wednesday September 26, 2018. Born November 19, 1929 in Prestonburg, Kentucky he was the son of the late Haney and Verle Parrish.
Howard was a proud graduate from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Civil Engineering. He started his career working for Standard Oil of Indiana in Whiting, Indiana but was soon drafted and served two years in the Corps of Engineers while stationed in Vicksburg, Mississippi. In 1951 he resumed his career and in 1957 he moved to El Dorado Arkansas to work for American Oil Company. It was here that he would marry and start a family. By 1970 he begin working for Amoco Pipeline the company he stayed with until the day of his retirement. He was a resident of League City, Texas for over 25 years at the time of his passing. In his spare time Howard enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved fishing and watching University of Kentucky basketball. Before her passing, he and his partner in life, Jane Ebrom spent their time together traveling and enjoying their lake house and beach house.
Howard valued family above all else and is survived by his two children Keith Spalding and Kara Fishkin as well as their spouses Roxanne Spalding and Steven Fishkin, his Grandchildren Alicia Spalding and Paula Nowak, Paula's spouse Eric Nowak and his Great grandchild Haley Nowak. In addition he is survived by his large extended family, Mikal Gillum. Daniel and Cece Ebrom, Kevin Ebrom, John and Laurel Jesina, Phil and Star Gonzales, Joseph, Connor and Cooper Ebrom, Ryan, Ashley and Sean Jesina and Amber and Jeffrey Gonzales.
Howard was a kind and caring person who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Many are said to be, "one of a kind" but Howard Spalding truly was.
A Remembrance of Life Memorial will be held on October 27 at 2 p.m. at Lakewood Yacht Club in Seabrook, Texas. A funeral will be held on Saturday, November 3 in Stamping Ground Kentucky. Howard requested that instead of flowers donations be made to St. Jude's Hospital.
