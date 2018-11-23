DAYTON—
Mr. James Herman Miller passed from this life Friday morning, November 9, 2018.
James was born March 12, 1944 in Galveston and grew up in Santa Fe. In 1962, he graduated from Santa Fe High School and went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts from Sam Houston State University. James loved to paint and early in his career he was able to mix business with pleasure when he took on a commercial painting job. After some time, he took a job at the Houston Ironworkers Local #84 where he worked for 30 years. James married the love of his life, Ginger, in 2005 and together they were members of the CLASC. He was a cattle breeder and was always spending his free time working on his land except when there was a SF class of ‘62 get together. From cruises to casinos, James always enjoyed his time with the class of ‘62.
He was preceded in death by his parents, A. W. and Viola Alma (Konzack) Miller; brothers, Allen Lee Miller, Oscar William Miller.
Survivors include his loving wife of 13 years, Ginger Miller; brother, Fred Wilburn Miller and wife, Linda; sister, Alma Lucille Choate; aunt, Emma Kotz; beloved pug, Pattycake; numerous nieces, nephews and cousin.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in James’ name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or SPCA of Texas, 2400 Lone Star Drive, Dallas, TX 75212. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
