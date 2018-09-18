Dorothy Agnes Anderson, 94, of Texas City passed away Friday, September 14, 2018 in Plano, Texas.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 21, 2018 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City, Texas. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 20, 2018 with rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.