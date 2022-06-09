Karl Wayne Columbus, Sr.

TEXAS CITY, TEXAS — Karl Wayne Columbus Sr., was born on May 19th, 1945 in Caspiana, LA to the late great Wise Christopher and Noble Lee Adams Columbus, Sr. Karl graduated with the class of 1964 at George Washington Carver High School in Shreveport, LA, and after graduation went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force as a from 1964-1968. He went on to retire as a Pipefitter at Amoco, The Ice Cream Man, a Bailiff at the Galveston County Courthouse, and a beloved Crossing Guard for Texas City ISD. Karl's greatest joy was on the morning of June 3rd, 2022, when he was able to reunite with the love of his life Flora Mae Columbus and his siblings who preceded him in death. His memories will be cherished and legacy expanded by his children: Kristi, Kris (Crissie), Shanette (Mark Sr.), Sheila (Dan), Karl Jr., Paul, all of his wonderful grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and host of friends. Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, Texas

