SANTA FE—
Ms. Catherine Spurgin Lewis passed from this life Monday morning May 18, 2020, in Santa Fe.
Born December 16, 1943 in Aransas Pass, TX, Ms. Lewis had been a resident of Santa Fe since 2003, previously of Texas City and East Texas. Cathy was Homecoming Queen for her high school in 1960, before beginning her career as a LVN, helping others for 20 years and retiring in 2001. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, sewing, gambling and spending time with her sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Wayne and Valerie Elizabeth (McClerkin) Spurgin; grandparents, G. A. and Edna Spurgin, Lars and Daisy Brekke; step son-in-law, Rodney Hammers; brother, Earl W. Spurgin.
Survivors include her children, James B. Lewis, Jr. and wife, Jackie of Fairfield, Michael Wayne Lewis of Teague, Cheryl Diane Vines and husband, Robert of Santa Fe, Cynthia Gayle Blake and Leslie Moore of Tyler, Robert Alan Lewis and wife, Tracy of Teague,; step-daughter, Wanda Sue Hammers of Gary City; sisters, Barbara Breaux and husband, John, Vickie Lovejoy and Cosme, Dolores Bird and Jimmy, Debbie Renford and John; 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Del Toler officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be James Lewis, III, Lance Lewis, Gary Dean, Trey Edwards, Kaleb Vines, Aaron Klaes, Trevor Holly and Brandon Hammers.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Cathy’s name to the American Heart Association, Post Office Box 841125, Dallas, TX 75284-1125. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
