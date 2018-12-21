SANTA FE—Mrs. Deloris Ann Entringer passed from this life Wednesday evening, December 19, 2018, in Texas City.
Born March 20, 1935 in La Marque, Mrs. Entringer had been a resident of Santa Fe for 16 years, previously of La Marque. She had worked at American National Insurance Company in Galveston for over 30 years. Delores enjoyed gardening and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lola Browning; son, Robert Lynch.
Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, Peter Entringer; son, Randy Lynch of Terrell, TX; daughter-in-law, Kim Mlcak and husband, Ron of Bayou Vista; grandchildren, Shawn Lynch (Gentry) and Ryan Lynch; great-grandchildren, Jacob Lynch, Joseph Lynch.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018 at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501, with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m., with Pastor Jeff Spielman officiating.
Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 24, 2018 at Galveston Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Randy Lynch, Ryan Lynch, Shawn Lynch and Ron Mlcak.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Delores’s name to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 815 Market Street, Galveston, Texas 77550-2725. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
