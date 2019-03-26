Cheryl Christine Reed, née Giddings,72, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, March 16 at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, TX.
Cheryl was born in the Heights of Houston, Texas in 1947 to the late Verbon Eugene "Rock" Giddings and Christine Jeannette "Chris" Giddings, née Woodruff. The family relocated to Texas City in 1958 where Cheryl quickly adopted the town as her new home and graduated from Texas City High School in 1965. "Better than us there's none alive, yay seniors, '65," she often recited throughout the years.
After high school and the birth of her daughter Michele, Cheryl moved her small family to Bremerhaven, Germany where she permanently increased her love for steins and windmills and her distaste for the Autobahn. One of her greatest memories was of her family visiting her and Michele in Germany. Homesick for Texas, however, she soon returned to Texas City where she lived with her husband and daughter until the family relocated to Palestine, TX with the addition of her newborn son Brance in 1980. While in Palestine, Cheryl worked as a consultant with Mary Kay Cosmetics, Princess House Crystal and Tiara Glassware.
Cheryl and her two children returned to Texas City in 1985 where she became a manager of Baypointe Apartments. She loved interacting with the residents and developed a community newsletter where she distributed her favorite Buy 1 Get 1 Free coupons to Casa Olé. She also loved being back home again, the chance to visit her parents, sisters, brother, nieces and her nephew whenever she could and was always at her best when she told stories with her own unique spin or acted charitably even when she had no means.
It was this charitable, giving, helpful nature that led her to her final vocation in life as a police and 911 dispatcher. She began her dispatch career at Galveston County Sheriff's Office before moving on to La Marque Police Department and finally Nassau Bay Police Department until 2005. She was the recipient of many awards and special recognitions during her time as a dispatcher. The friendships she made during these times meant everything to her as dispatch and police work became her life and her passion post retirement.
Cheryl will forever be remembered as a loving Mother, Mom, Grandma, Grammy, sister, aunt, friend, schoolmate, spiritual leader and so much more. She was the community cup whenever someone was thirsty. She was the independent cheering section in little league. She was the ultimate bingo partner. She was a dedicated patriot. She was the family storyteller. She provided countless laughs and memories with her unique perspective. Cheryl will always be loved and remembered by her family and friends because the best cannot simply be forgotten.
She was preceded in death by her parents and elder sister, Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Giddings.
Cheryl is survived by her daughter Michele Christine Stelly and husband Tony of Texas City; son Brance Adam Reed and wife Cerise of League City; six grandchildren including Caleb Zane Stelly and Nicole Christine Stelly (Kevin Thompson) of Texas City, Aaron Norris Stelly of Austin, Vauxhall Griffin "Vaux" Reed, Eisla Faxon Reed, and Nova Lou Reed of League City; and great grandchildren Ryder Zane Stelly and Klayton Daid "Klay" Thompson; sisters Gaynell Deggs and husband Jimbo, Jewell J. Mobley and brother Verbon Eugene "Rocky" Giddings Jr., all of Texas City as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life at Emken-Linton Chapel, 5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City, TX on Friday, March 29, 2019. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., followed by a 6:00 p.m. service with Brother R.L. Calhoun officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future, P.O. Box 1150 Texas City, TX 77592-1150. The TCISD Foundation for the Future is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN # 76-0575046). Every donation counts toward the betterment of education solely for Texas City students.
