Joyce Nell Bailey Wilkins

Joyce Nell Bailey Wilkins passed away September 15, 2019 in Missouri City, TX with family and friends around her.

Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson and Johnson Funeral Home in Houston, TX.

She is survived by husband, Harry; sons, Ricky, Quinn, Marcus; daughters, Cynthia and Lorna Bradford; sisters, Versia Dotson, Verlena Johnson, Brendy Myers, Amy Brow; brother, Homer Bailey, Jr., and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

