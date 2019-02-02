Pearl Ruth King, of League City, Texas, passed away January 27, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born on December 13, 1923 to Ruth and Fred Britain in South Houston, Texas.
Pearl Ruth was married to her beloved husband Mulloy for 65 years. They lived most of their lives together in their home on Alsworth Avenue in Bayview, Texas. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ that meets in Bacliff for over 60 years.
Pearl Ruth worked for the Texas Company (now known as Texaco) in Houston, and later worked in the Bacliff Post Office for several years. She was also a prolific salesperson for World Book Encyclopedia for many years. In her community she was an active school volunteer, a Girl Scout leader, and would often have as many as 50 kids playing in her yard on Saturdays.
Pearl Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Fred Britain, brothers Fred and Lloyd Britain, sister Suzanne Hamilton, granddaughter Jaqueline Poulos, and her beloved husband Mulloy King.
She is survived by her four children; son Michael King (Karen), Rebecca McWhorter (Mike), Melinda McLemore (Wayne), and Lauri Baker (Bill), eight grandchildren Michael King, Patrick King, Andrew McWhorter, Joseph Reeder, Stephanie Coffey, Jennifer Copeland, Ryan Baker, Daniel Baker, 17 Great Grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service in Pearl Ruth’s honor will be held at the Forest Park East Cemetery in League City, Texas on February 4, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., with Bill Baker officiating. A family visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon prior to the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cure Alzheimers (www.curealz.org) or Hope Rising (hoperisingministries.org).
