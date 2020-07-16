Funeral service for Jeffrey Essex will be held today at 11:30am at Crowder Funeral Home in League City, TX. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, TX.
Funeral service for Ramona LeCroy will be held today at 11:00am at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Homegoing celebration service for Salline Merchant will be held today at 11:00am at Mainland Funeral Home in La Marque, TX.
Memorial service for Tammy Raglin will be held today at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary in Galveston, TX.
Celebration of life service for Juan Reyna will be held today at 11:00am in the Chapel of Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX.
