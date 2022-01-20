HITCHCOCK — Mr. Maurice Eugene "Sonny" Gillioz, Jr. passed from this life Tuesday evening, January 18, 2022, in Hitchcock.
Born March 8, 1929 in Galveston, Mr. Gillioz had been a resident of Hitchcock since 1952, previously of Alta Loma. He proudly served his country as a Merchant Marine and worked at Amoco/BP in the chief operation utility department for over 33 years, retiring in 1985. Sonny was an avid coon hunter, fisherman and enjoyed playing pool.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice Eugene Gillioz, Sr. and Katherine (McPeters) Locke; step-father, L. A. "Shorty" Locke; wife, Alice Marie (Youngman) Gillioz; grandsons, Mark Lamson, Gene Lamson; brothers, David Locke, Maurice Forrell "Buddy" Gillioz; sister, Vivian Pearson.
Survivors include his son, David Eugene Gillioz and wife, Susan of Texas City; daughters, Diana Marie Lamson and husband, Robert of Hitchcock, Nyla Kay Williams and husband, John of Hitchcock; brother, Kenneth Nyles Locke and wife, Mary Ann of Frankston, Texas; sisters, Opal Alice Hill of Ingleside, Texas, Kathryn L. Wilson and husband, James of Sweetwater, Betty Jo Clayton of Santa Fe, JoAnn Gimalva of Dickinson, Margaret Hunt and husband, Wade of Santa Fe; 6 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mark Manley, Justin Mata, Philip Sukal, Blake Williams, Johnny Williams, Justin Williams, Little Randy Williams, Randy Williams, Wade Gillioz and Christopher Whitfield.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Sonny's name to American Cancer Society, Post Office Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.