SANTA FE — Rodolfo "Rudy" Garza, age 75 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at his residence. Rudy was born January 24, 1946 in Harlingen, Texas and was a resident of Santa Fe since 1983. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. during the Vietnam War. Rudy worked as a fire fighter Amoco/B.P. in Texas City, Texas with over 30 years of service. He is preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Estela Garza; sisters, Margaret Serena and Mary Olga Taylor.
Rudy is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Rachel Garza; step son, Ernest Lopez Jr. (Nancy); brothers, Tony Garza (Eva), Frank Garza and Andy Garza; grandchildren, Derek Lopez (Michelle), Corey Lopez (Bianca) and Kayln Lopez; god-child, Rachel Rodriguez along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers: Derek Lopez, Corey Lopez, Kenny Rodriguez, Kenneth Rodriguez, Kolten Rodriguez and Sky Villarreal
Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Scott Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Scott Funeral Home with Pastor Frank Garza officiating. Graveside Services will be held at 2:15 PM Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
