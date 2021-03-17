HOUSTON, TX — Sunrise: January 22, 1952 — Sunset: February 24, 2021
Mr. Randolph William Salter was born in Galveston, TX on January 22, 1952 to Ernest & Velma Salter.
At an early age Randolph received Christ as his Lord and Savior. Educated in the Galveston public schools he attended Central and Ball High School. Randolph worked at The Grain Elevator for over thirty years until his health begun to fail him. Known throughout Kashmere Gardens area, Randolph was always lending a helping hand when needed.
He was a faithful member of Jericho City Church of God in Christ, a member of the Men of Valor Men's Ministry and a lover of Sunday School.
Randolph departed this life on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He is preceded in death by both parents Ernest & Velma Salter, brother Ernest Salter Jr.
Randolph leaves to cherish his memory two sons; Joshua J. Atkins Sr., (Tiffany), Jeremiah A. James, one grandson Joshua J. Atkins Jr, three brothers, Edward Williams, Lonnie Salter, Charlie Salter (Bobbie Jean), two aunts; Luvida Morgan and Opal Wilson, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and long time friend Delores Wade.
Services were held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Jericho City Champions Church.
