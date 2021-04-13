TEXAS CITY — Rosemary Nebout-Feibel, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother died with family by her side on April 09, 2021 after 87 awesome years.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 - 12:30 p.m., followed by eulogy on Thursday April 15, 2021 at Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City, Texas. A graveside service will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Rosemary was born December 19, 1933 in Encino, Texas she was a lifelong resident of Texas City while raising her family. She relocated to Bayou Vista, Texas for the last 23 years.
During her life, she was active as a Girl Scout leader, a Boy Scout Den Mother, a school volunteer, and a Red Cross volunteer. After her children were grown, she became a businesswoman and enjoyed working.
She is the widow of Everett Feibel and the former spouse of RR (Pete) Nebout. Children include, Rose (Eddie) Marshall, Cheryl (Wayne) Brandenburger, Rennie (Kathy) Nebout, Barbara (Marvin) Autrey, Jean (George) Croix, James Nebout, and Cheryl (Kit) Williams. She was the stepmother to Shelton, Doug, Chris, and Phillip Feibel. Grandchildren include, Stephanie Cyr, Melissa Marshall, Leah Stinson, Donnie Young, Karl Young, Chris Jernigan, Timothy Nebout, Mary Jackson, Cody Autrey, Clay Autrey, Ryan Atkinson, Nikolas Nebout, Chloe Nebout, Seth Feibel and 29 great grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by siblings, Alice Pate, Andrew (Beatrix) Narvaez, and Robert (Eva) Narvaez.
She is preceded in death by siblings, Pauline Sher, Dahlia Hutto, Nick Narvaez, Dorothy Langham, and grandson Michael Hansley.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Grace Methodist Church, Texas City where mother was a member for 65 years.
