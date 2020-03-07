JoAnne Emmite Anselmo of Dickinson, age 79, went home peacefully to be with her Heavenly Father on March 3, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, Godmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to those in need.
JoAnne was born in 1940 to Sam Peter Emmite and Cleo Audri Emmite in Galveston, at St Mary’s Hospital and grew up in a large Dickinson Italian family, one of the original founding Dickinson Village families from the 1800’s. Her family’s history and aspiration for nature kept her in the “Tall Pines”. She attended Catholic school. As a young girl, in the 1950’s she was named Queen of the Mainland. She married the love of her life Jerome Anselmo, and had a deep caring relationship for 62 years. She was a proud Marine’s wife and referred to her husband as her “Staff Sergeant” after his return from the Korean war. Her love and dedication for her family, friends and Veterans were unconditional and lifelong. Her talents were endless, but her passion and expertise were knitting and crocheting where she provided baby caps to Shriner Hospital, blankets for charity raffles and critically ill patients, and needy families to name a few. She was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with her family and was a proud homemaker. Later in life she cared for her beloved grandson. She had a zest for life and loved playing the piano and dancing with her husband - and could they dance!
She was deeply involved in many activities and leadership roles outside the home, Secretary of the Lions Club in Port Arthur, participated in fashion shows, and editorial writer for the Eagle Point Press in Bacliff, charity work for the homeless and cancer victims, salute to our troops, the Queen of the 2015 Krewe of Aquarius in Galveston, and Chaplin for the VFW Dickinson Memorial Post 6378 which she held with the deepest and most regarded honors. She received numerous awards for her public service and a medal from the Marines.
She is survived by her husband, Jerome Anselmo of Dickinson; her son, Ron Anselmo and his wife Carol of Houston; her daughter, Audrey Entringer and her husband Marty of League City; her grandson, Alec Entringer of Houston; her nephew(God-Son) Keith Gray and spouse Jordan Coppel of Hillsborough, California; her sister-in-law Mary Gray; her brothers-in-law Jerry Gray and Pete Anselmo; and nephew Kevin Gray and wife Annick of Houston; and niece Nicole Hammock and husband Ben.
JoAnne was proceeded in death by her parents Sam and Cleo Emmite, her sister Carolyn Emmite. She will be missed but not forgotten. Thank you for the wonderful life you always gave us and others.
A Visitation for JoAnne will be held on March 14th from 9-11:00 am with funeral services at 11:00 am in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, 851 FM 517 W, Dickinson, Tx 77539. JoAnne’s burial service will be at Houston National Cemetery 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, Texas 77038 on Monday, March 16 at 11:15 am.
Donations may be made in her memory, to the VFW Dickinson Memorial Post 6378.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.