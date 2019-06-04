Claunch
A Mass of Christian Burial for Charles Claunch will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Taormina
Funeral services for Sheila Taormina will be held today at 10 a.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 23rd St. in Galveston. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston.
Johnson
Graveside services for Betty Lou Johnson will be held today at 11 a.m. at Forest Park East Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Freeway in Webster, under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
