LaVerna Eloise Coleman Brown (Mommy) was born in Wichita, Kansas on May 10, 1928. She passed on to be with the Lord on August 26, 2020 at the age of 92. Following her teen years, she married Leon Brown and moved to Friendswood, Texas. There she raised her 5 children. Later in life she moved to League City and then on to New Mexico for a stint in the desert foothills. Her final residence was in the central Texas town of Lago Vista.
She is survived by her 5 children, Terrell Brown, Barry Brown, Jan Leach, Richard Brown and Lecia Conger as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Her life was threaded with the theme of service to others. Family, friends and all those who crossed her path in need whether it was a listening ear, or a diaper changed, or a meal were touched by her kindness. Her heart was quietly there to help and serve others. Due to Covid-19 precautions no memorial service will be held and the graveside service will be for family only. In lieu of a service or flowers, the family asks you echo LaVerna's life by providing service to your family and friends in her memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.