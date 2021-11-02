Patricia Towner

LEAGUE CITY — Patricia E. Towner passed away Thursday, October 28th, at the age of 93. Patricia was born in Oklahoma City, OK to Henry and Anna M Holder. A graduate of capitol Hill High school, and later attended Oklahoma City College.
In 1963, Patricia and Elvin relocated to League City, where they raised three children and created a wonderful life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and even a great-great-grandmother. Pat had many titles and loved her family fiercely. In 1983 they founded Bay Area Courier which today is still a family-owned business. Pat loved her business and loved to work just as she loved her family. Mrs. Towner remained vital and active at Bay Area Courier up until her passing.
She will be missed by so many and had many long-time friends that she cherished and enjoyed the time they spent together. Her laugh was so contagious, and a smile that would light up every room she walked in. Pat was a huge people person and loved baking and sharing food with others. Patricia would host large family dinners and welcomed anyone who walked through her door as they were her own. She was passionate about quality family time and loved to share her hobbies such as noodle making nights, baking pies, playing spades, dominos, and made all the baked goods you could imagine.
Patricia was an avid church goer and found her home at Christus Victor Lutheran church where she made many friends and developed a church family.
Patricia E Towner is preceded in death by her husband of many years, Elvin Towner, as well as her mother, Father, and two brothers Earl and Henry J Holder. Patricia is survived by her three children, John B Towner (Paula Benson Towner), Patricia Morrison (John Morrison), Catherine Tull (John Tull). Grandchildren: Jennifer Watson, Kenny Jones, David Solo, Sarah Dominy, Millie Geiger, Kari Towner, Jennifer Campbell and Laura Green. Many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Arrangements under direction of Crowder Funeral home. Memorial Service to be held Saturday November 6th at 11 am at Christus Victor Lutheran Church in League City.
