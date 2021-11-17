BACLIFF — Billie Curry White, 79, most recently resided in Santa Fe, Texas but was a longtime resident of Bacliff, TX where she spent many years and made many friends. She passed away on October 29th after a brief battle with brain cancer.
She is preceded in death by parents, Ralph Galloway and Mary Lou Curry; sister, Judith A. Cantrell and husband Gene; brother, William (Sonny) Curry and wife Anita; niece, Traci Schoen, and nephew, Robbie Curry.
Billie is survived by brother, Ralph Curry and wife Linda of Highlands, TX; daughters, Angelique and husband Jay of Alvin, TX; Shandra Shumate and husband Kevin of Santa Fe, TX; son, Norman (Bubba) White of Conroe, TX; grandchildren, Chad Ray and wife Erika of Bacliff, TX, Stephen West and fiancée Dane Williams of League City, TX, Austin West and wife Desiree of Dickinson, TX, Cameron Dekohary of Pearland, TX, Mason and Bradley White of Conroe, TX, and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Nothing could compare to her love for her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, and an awesome great-grandmother, known by all as Nannie.
We will all miss her greatly.
Celebration of Life Service honoring the Life of Billie Curry White will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am. Visit carnesfuneralhome.com to read full obituary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.