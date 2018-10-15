Services will be conducted for Dennis Wayne Morris, 69 of Livingston, TX on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX. Graveside services will follow in Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday, October 15, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Mr. Morris entered into rest on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Livingston, TX after a lengthy illness. He was born in Kilgore, TX and lived in Santa Fe, TX for many years. He was retired from Amoco Chemical (British Petroleum) as a maintenance welder with 20 years of service. After he retired he continued working as a home builder.
Mr. Morris was an avid fisherman and hunter, but most of all he was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather who was greatly loved by all who knew him.
Mr. Morris was preceded in death by his father, Harold Wayne Morris and one brother, Gene Santiago.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Roxy Morris; his mother, Margie Nell Santiago; one daughter, Jana Denise Mitchusson and fiance Robert Griffin; one son, Dennis Wayne Morris, II; grandchildren, Sean Alan Mihailovich, and Kody Lenn Mitchusson; great-grandchild, Eli Mihailovich; one sister, Glenda Jones; three brothers, Christopher, David, and Steven Santiago; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Pallbearers will be members of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. 903-938-7777
