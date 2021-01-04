Rebecca Garcia

TEXAS CITY —

Rebecca Garcia, 96 of Texas City was called home on December 16, 2020.

Rebecca was born July 12, 1924 in Texas City to Genaro and Maria Gonzalez

Rebecca is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ramiro Garcia, sister Virginia Gonzalez, brothers David Gonzalez and Genaro Gonzalez, Jr.

She is survived by her daughters Mary Melghem and husband Leslie, Rita Garcia, grandson Selan Melghem and numerous nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes, a formal service will not be held. With each and every trip to a casino, all of us who loved you will continue to honor your love of the slots and play in your honor. We will also make sure to cheer on your favorite sports team, the Houston Astros.

