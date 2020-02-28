CRYSTAL BEACH—Due to complications after a fall and a broken hip, Henry Gene Straatmeyer, age 85, died in Galveston, Texas on February 22, 2020. Gene often said that his life changed when he started going to church as a child. He dedicated his life to God and became a Presbyterian Minister. After a very tough and trying childhood, the church became his life. He will be remembered for his gift of cross-cultural ministry from the deep south of Mississippi to the Arctic to Africa, as well as his constant jokes, and his larger than life personality.
He was born in Chancellor, South Dakota, 3/4/34 to Henry W. Straatmeyer and Gertrude Bossman. Gene is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jean Plucker Straatmeyer, two children: Cynthia Jean Straatmeyer Karns, born 4/25/59, and Michael Gene, born 4/19/65. He had seven grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Jean Straatmeyer McCubbin, born 4/21/61 and died 11/2/2018.
Memorial services will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Galveston on what would have been Gene’s 86th birthday, March 4th at 2pm. A graveside service at Germantown Presbyterian Church near Lennox, South Dakota will be held sometime in the future.
In lieu of flowers, the family will be collecting money for scholarships for future Native Americans ministry students at the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary. It would give Gene great joy to see you contribute to this very vital mission.
