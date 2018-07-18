Dottie Marie Revis
1930-2018
She passed away on July 11, 2018.
A wake service will be held on Thursday, July 19, 2018 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at McCoy and Harrison Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 20, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Both services will be held at Brentwood Baptist Church, 13033 Landmark St., Houston, Texas 77045, Rev. Joe S. Ratliff, Pastor.
The interment will be held at Houston National Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.