LEAGUE CITY, TX — Alexander Kurosky, aged 83, of League City, Texas passed from this earth surrounded by loving family on March 1, 2022 in Katy, Texas. Alex was born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada on September 12, 1938 to Peter and Stella Kurosky.
Alex was a Professor of Biochemistry in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas. He started his career at UTMB in 1972 and was awarded Professor Emeritus when he retired in 2017. During his tenure at the university, he was a pioneer in the field of protein sequencing. He was a mentor to many students and fellow scientists through teaching and collaboration. Alex’s career was focused on scientific research. He was instrumental in obtaining large sums of grant money to support research at the university. He was an author and co-author of over 100 scientific publications. His family is and will remain very proud of his illustrious career in science.
Alex remained passionate about his work throughout his life but also greatly enjoyed the game of tennis, playing with friends and his daughter Stephanie in local tournaments. He was interested in good food and music with a particular love for Eastern European folk music and opera. Alex also loved traveling to attend conferences around the globe. As a younger man, he spent time raising and showing his beloved Shetland Sheepdogs.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Lisa (Eric) Assandri, Tanya (Blake) Hughes and Stephanie (Casey) Donaldson and his former spouse, Anna Kurosky, as well as his grandchildren, Jack, Natalie, Luca, Aaron, Sarah and Sophia. He is predeceased by his parents, brothers Michael and Rudy and sister Mary Toye.
Please join us for a mass in celebration of his life and in his memory at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, 2011 Church Street, in Galveston at 2 pm on April 8, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you to please consider donating to your favorite charity in Alex’s name.
