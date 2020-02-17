Jones
Celebration of life services for Sephronia Jones will be held today at Compton Memorial C.O.G.I.C. under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Hogan
Services for Frank Hogan will be held today at Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City, 3100 Gulf Frwy. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Cemetery.
