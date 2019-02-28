Catherine Cecile Koester, 91, of Cypress, former longtime resident of Dickinson, passed away February 27, 2019. Catherine was born January 23, 1928, to Martha Silberisen Pye and Ebenezer Pye in Galveston, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Dr. Herman L. Koester.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Cathy Koester, Debbie Davis and husband Chris, and Janet Kramer and her partner Patricia Myers; sons Greg Koester and wife Jennifer, and Bob Koester and his partner Bill Matz; grandchildren, Lauren Myers and husband Daniel, Andre’ DeJean II and his wife Stephanie, Ashley Koester and fiancé Archie Wright, and Alexandra Kramer; great-grandchildren, Jett Myers, Ellise Myers, and Wyatt Wright; brothers Ebbie Pye, and Malcolm Pye; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In her honor, funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, with interment following at Galveston Memorial Park, Hitchcock, Texas. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Chris Davis, Andre’ DeJean II, Justin Blandford, Bill Matz, Darrell Pye, and Jett Myers. Honorary pallbearers are Gary Kramer, Andre’ DeJean, Daniel Myers, Jeff Pye, Chris Maple, and Ray Morris.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
