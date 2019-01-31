Mirelez
Funeral services for Brenda Mirelez will be held at 1 p.m. at Moody Methodist Church under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Forbes
Funeral services for Tommy Forbes will be held at 7 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, 3100 Gulf Frwy.
Henderson
Services for Littleton Henderson III will be held at 10 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1224 Cedar Dr. in La Marque under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Poole
Funeral services for Mary Poole will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Elsden
Memorial services for Mark Elsden will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Valiant Church, 2002 Post Office St. in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
